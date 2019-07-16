DELAYS to the new Community Stadium project have been partly caused by "issues relating to the electrical supply connections", according to City of York Council.

The detail is included in a report prepared for a meeting on Wednesday.

But no further information about the nature of the problem has been revealed and the council would not confirm what exactly the issues with electrical supply connections are or how they are being resolved.

The local authority also declined to say whether the problems are related to a major power cut at the neighbouring Vangarde shopping centre in January.

The report, to be presented to councillors by the executive member for performance Cllr Nigel Ayre, says: "As already announced at the Executive meeting in June, we have recently been notified by the building contractor of a delay.

"This arises due to issues relating to the electrical supply connections, which will delay some aspects of the build programme.

"It is understandably disappointing that the stadium is delayed further, and I share in the frustration of sports fans and local residents who want to see the stadium up and running."

It adds that staff from contractor Buckingham Group have assured the council that they are working on the project as fast as possible.