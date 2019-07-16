A FAMILY from Wheldrake is set to embark on a 1,000-mile motoring trip around England and Wales in an electric car - to see if they can enjoy a hassle-free ‘green’ holiday.

For two weeks, Lucy Ridgely, husband Nick and sons, Oscar, aged eight, and six-year-old Dylan, will be visiting a range of ecological and heritage sites, including Stonehenge, the Eden Project, Snowdonia and more.