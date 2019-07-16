A FAMILY from Wheldrake is set to embark on a 1,000-mile motoring trip around England and Wales in an electric car - to see if they can enjoy a hassle-free ‘green’ holiday.
For two weeks, Lucy Ridgely, husband Nick and sons, Oscar, aged eight, and six-year-old Dylan, will be visiting a range of ecological and heritage sites, including Stonehenge, the Eden Project, Snowdonia and more.
Setting off on July 27, they will travel in a 100 per cent electric BMW i3.They want to see if it is possible for a family of four to be totally reliant on en electric car to visit locations as far as Cornwall, London and North Wales, and whether hotels and visitor attractions really accommodate electric motoring.
The trip has been made possible by the Motor-Vision Awards – a unique scheme created by insurance brand, Motor-Vision, which supports ecologically-minded creative motoring projects.