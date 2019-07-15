A16-YEAR-OLD boy suffered concussion and an injured jaw in an unprovoked assault in York by three thugs wearing balaclavas.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said the attack happened at the disused park and ride site adjacent to the Askham Bar Tesco store at 1.15pm on Saturday.
"Three males of average height and build, all dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, attacked a 16-year-old boy on his way to the shops," he said.
"The victim suffered concussion and was taken to York District Hospital where he was treated for an injured jaw before being discharged.
"He is still very shaken by the unprovoked attack and is recovering at home."
He said officers were asking for the public’s help in establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident. "In particular, we are appealing for information about a male cyclist who was passing and disturbed the attackers," he added.
Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for Terence Priestman, email terence.priestman@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting ref no 12190126778.
