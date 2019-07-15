TEACHERS in York and beyond can benefit from a new online resource created by a local charity.

Dr Simon Baker, a research scientist who is a member of York Against Cancer’s Cancer Awareness and Prevention Team, worked with family support worker Angela Thornton, who is funded by the charity, to develop pastoral advice for teachers.

The information can easily be downloaded from YAC’s website to help support pupils who are experiencing cancer either themselves or within their families.

Angela works with children and families when a family member has been diagnosed with cancer and the online information resource is intended to supplement the service she provides.

“Angela’s work is vital but she is just one person and she is part-time,” said Simon.

“There is a huge amount of information in her head about all the different organisations working in the area and trying to provide support for children.

“We wanted to bring all the information into one place so that teachers could help families and pupils to access that information easily.”

The resources include helpful booklets for children whose parents have cancer and others for parents struggling to explain their condition to their children, as well as useful websites intended to help young people understand what happens when someone has cancer.

It also pinpoints services that can make life easier, such as York Against Cancer’s own minibus taking people to Leeds for radiotherapy, the York Carers Centre’s services for children aged eight to 18 caring for a parent with cancer and a range of support available to help with emotional wellbeing.

There is also information about how to find help in coping with bereavement.

The pastoral care advice can be found within the Cancer Awareness and Prevention section of York Against Cancer’s website, here: https://www.yorkagainstcancer.org.uk/cancer-awareness-and-prevention

To see if Angela Thornton herself can help with referrals to the many support services available in the region, call York Against Cancer directly on 01904 764466.

York Against Cancer helps local people affected by cancer.

It provides care and support for patients and their families in York and North Yorkshire, funds pioneering cancer research and provides cancer awareness education and information.

All of its work is funded by fundraising and donations.

Supported by individuals, groups, schools, organisations and businesses it has raised more than £15million over the last 30 years to help local people in the fight against

cancer.