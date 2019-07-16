CHILDREN at a North Yorkshire primary school received expert guidance on health and safety from an industry professional as building starts on new homes in their town.
Tony Haigh, safety, health and environment manager at housing developer Miller Homes, visited Boroughbridge Primary School to help pupils understand the dangers that construction sites can pose and the precautions that the housebuilder takes to ensure workers, visitors and nearby residents remain safe.
The housebuilder also launched a competition asking the children to design artwork for the show homes at the development, Milby Grange.
Natalie Moore, sales manager at Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: “Visiting Boroughbridge Primary School was a great way of working with the children and the local community to alert them to the obvious and more hidden dangers that construction sites pose.