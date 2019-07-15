AN 87-year-old cyclist is in a 'potentially life threatening condition' after being seriously injured in a crash on the York Outer Ring Road.
The York man was crossing the A1237 at about 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon when a blue BMW, travelling towards Clifton Moor, collided with his bicycle on the road between the Copmanthorpe and Woodthorpe roundabouts.
North Yorkshire Police said the cyclist was airlifted to hospital with with 'multiple serious injuries' and remained in a potentially life threatening condition.
"The driver of the BMW, a 60-year-old man also from York, was uninjured," said a spokeswoman.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed to the collision itself or saw either vehicle prior to the collision, particularly anyone with dashcam footage."
The road was closed for a number of hours after the crash.
*Anyone with information should phone 101, choose option 2 and ask for Mark Patterson or email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org, quoting reference number 12190126860.
