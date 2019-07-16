A CONVICTED child rapist and is back behind bars after being caught downloading indecent images of children at York’s probation hostel.

Glen Jones, 42, was on life parole and subject to a court order aimed at protecting the public by restricting his activities, said Andrew Semple, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

But monitoring software installed by North Yorkshire Police on his mobile phone alerted officers that he was looking at indecent images of boys aged two to 12 and he was arrested.

Most of the images had been downloaded from YouTube in the early hours of April 25.

Jones, originally from Maidstone, was recalled to prison following his arrest for his latest offence. He had been on parole since October 2017. His solicitor advocate Nicholas Hammond said it may be “some considerable time” before the Parole Board considers him safe enough to be let out of prison again.

Judge Peter Kelson QC told Jones: “In my view, you clearly remain dangerous, a danger to children. I would like them (the parole board members) to have these sentencing remarks.”

He said Jones had avoided being convicted of breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) “by a technicality” and added a condition to it to remove the loophole.

Jones admitted downloading indecent images of children and was jailed for four months.

He continues to serve the indefinite sentence for public protection given at Maidstone Crown Court in 2007 for 20 sexual offences against boys including rape.

Mr Semple said the SHPO restricts Jones’ use of the internet including stopping him deleting his browser’s history.

By March 2018 he was on parole and living at the hostel in Boroughbridge Road, York.

North Yorkshire Police installed the software with his consent in April 2018.

Mr Semple said Jones had chatted online to at least one other man about perverted images and told police he had deleted his YouTube history.

Because it was not browser history, that didn’t breach the SHPO. The judge added a condition preventing Jones from deleting any record of his internet activities.