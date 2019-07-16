It’s not unusual for the family home to feel busier during the summer holidays. With kids off school using the internet more than usual, and some parents working from home to help with childcare, it’s no wonder your internet connection may be feeling the strain.

As you try to stream the latest series of ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix, access your work emails, or download a must-see blockbuster for family movie night, you may notice your internet speeds slowing - and even dropping out - on standard broadband.