POLICE are investigating the theft of a motorbike in York.
North Yorkshire Police said it received a report yesterday (July 14) that a Moto Guzzi black motorbike with the registration OCP 382P was stolen from the driveway of a house on Eastfield Crescent, Badger Hill, between July 7 and yesterday.
A spokesperson for the force commented: “Inquiries are ongoing at this time.
“We urge anyone with information which may assist in the investigation to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote 12190127674.”
