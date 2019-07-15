A SECONDARY school in York is expanding the work it does to get the best new education research into teachers’ hands,

As part of an expansion of the Research School Network, Huntington Research School (HRS) has got an extension to its capacity to support schools in the Yorkshire and Humber region by being awarded two Associate Research School partners.

As The Press reported in 2016, Huntington was one of the first five schools across England to be named a “research school” as part of a pioneering £2.5 million project.

Each school was set to get £200,000 over three years to build a network and help 1,000 other schools.

The project is funded by grants from the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) and the York-based Institute for Effective Education (IEE) in a bid to ensure research about teaching and learning make a difference in classrooms.

Speaking about expanding the project, Jane Elsworth, HRS director, said: “This is an exciting new phase for Huntington, and the national Research School network, reflecting the interest in accessing high quality, relevant research that enables schools to make evidence-informed decisions to support their staff and students to improve outcomes for all.

“Our two new Associate Research Schools will help us offer even more bespoke support to schools in the region.”

Notre Dame Secondary School in Sheffield will enable us to strengthen our ties with the city, where we have been working closely with Learn Sheffield for two years.

We are excited about the opportunity this provides to involve local practitioners to ensure the training and support we can offer all schools in the area is pertinent to their needs.

South Hunsley School also joins the network, building on the East Riding partnership that was developed in 2018 and we will be working with them, and the North Yorkshire Coast Research School to provide evidence-informed training opportunities for schools across all phases in the East Riding and Humber area.

John Tomsett, Huntington’s head teacher, said: “Working with Notre Dame and South Hunsley is an exciting development and strengthens our network considerably.

“These are two Outstanding schools which have a great track record of evidence-informed practice. Most importantly, they have their own networks of schools which will allow us to further champion the use of evidence to improve teaching and learning across the region.”