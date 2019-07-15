CHILDREN at a York primary school cooked up a surprise treat for their head teacher who is retiring from the school after 17 years.

With help from staff at Osbaldwick Primary Academy , a “Barringer Bake-Off” competition was organised, as part of a series of farewell events for Lesley Barringer.

Miss Barringer – a keen baker herself – was one of the judges in an ambitious and creative cake contest entered by children from all year groups across the school.

Winners received special bake-off aprons and rosettes at an outdoor celebration in front of the whole school and parents.

Cakes were then cut up and sold to raise funds for the Dogs’ Trust, another of Miss Barringer’s passions.

“This was such a lovely surprise,” said Miss Barringer.

“The children and, I suspect, their parents worked very hard and came up with some wonderful creations.”

Mr Matt Brown, currently deputy headteacher who will become head from September, said: “We thought long and hard about ways to give Miss Barringer a special send-off and wanted to combine some of the things she cares about.

“Miss Barringer has devoted her life to educating children and she leaves the school in a really strong position.”

Becki Dean, chair of governors at Osbaldwick Primary Academy, said: “It has been a privilege to work alongside Lesley.

"She is incredibly hard working, compassionate and caring of both her staff and her pupils.

"In all the changes in school, and in education, Lesley has always remained focused on what is best for the learning of the individual children in her care.

"She will be greatly missed and we wish her every happiness in the future.”