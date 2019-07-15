FOUR boys have been praised by police for handing in a dangerous knife in a North Yorkshire town.

At around 4pm yesterday (July 14) the four boys, aged approximately 11 years-old, had been in Thirsk town centre when they found a three-inch lock knife (pictured).

They took the knife straight to the police station in Thirsk Market Place where they handed it in to police officers.

One of the officers who spoke to the boys, PC Lydia Dunn, said: “We are extremely impressed with the young males for doing the right thing and handing the knife into the police station.

“The lads had a calm and mature approach despite their young age, safety of others was clearly important to them and they have potentially prevented harm to others.

“I think it’s important for us to recognise the boys for their actions and I hope that it will encourage others to do the same if they ever find themselves in a similar situation having found a weapon.”

North Yorkshire Police regularly supports Operation Sceptre, the national week of action against knife crime to highlight the risks that carrying a bladed weapon can bring and encourage members of the public to hand in their weapons.

Commenting on the last week of action in March, North Yorkshire Police said: “Even though levels of knife crime in North Yorkshire are low and we live and work in one of the safest places in England, we must not be complacent.

“All it takes is for one knife to fall in the wrong hands to have a devastating impact on many lives – not just the victim but their friends, family, community and the perpetrator as well.

“All the bladed items taken off the street of North Yorkshire during the week of action could have been potential weapons if they had got into the wrong hands – there is no risk of that now as they will all be destroyed appropriately."

Anyone who has information on knife crime in their local community should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, always dial 999.