WATER is bursting through a York city centre street and has flooded the road.

The water has caused the tarmac to buckle and break up on Walmgate, near The Press offices.

Water is flowing all the way down the road to Fossgate. The road and pavements on Walmgate are now closed.

First York has tweeted: "Due to a burst water main at Walmgate the following service are on diversion: 8, 10, 66 and 66a."

Police have arrived at the scene.

Water is bursting through the road surface on Walmgate in York pic.twitter.com/qk4TrPy0CC — Daniel Willers (@danwillerspress) July 15, 2019





More to follow