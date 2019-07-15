WATER erupted through a York city centre street this morning (July 15) and flooded the road after a pipe burst.

The water caused the tarmac to buckle and break up on Walmgate, near The Press offices, and was flowing all the way down the road towards Fossgate.

Walmgate was closed and a stretch of the road remains shut. Pavements were also closed but one side has reopened.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said: "We were made aware of a large burst pipe in Walmgate in York earlier this morning and a team was sent to the site as quickly as possible. We have isolated the burst and will continue to work on fixing the pipe.”

At around 2pm, the spokesman confirmed that no water supplies had been affected in the area.

It is believed that no businesses were flooded during the incident.

At 11.30am, North Yorkshire Police wrote on Twitter: "The road remains closed to vehicles, and will be for some time, but pedestrian access has now been restored."

Earlier, the force said: "In addition to the road closure, please be aware that water supplies in the area may be affected."

Water is said to have burst through the surface at around 8.15am.

Water is bursting through the road surface on Walmgate in York pic.twitter.com/qk4TrPy0CC — Daniel Willers (@danwillerspress) July 15, 2019

Police and the fire service attended the scene.

North Yorkshire fire service tweeted at around 11am to say fire crews had left the scene and the incident had been left with the water board.

The Press offices were evacuated due to the incident.

Some First York and East Yorkshire bus services are being diverted along Piccadilly because of the road closure.

Some @FirstYork and @EYBuses bus services are currently on diversion via Piccadilly due to a burst water main on Walmgate. For more information follow this link: https://t.co/rSy9A1pDih — i-Travel York (@iTravelYork) 15 July 2019

Shortly after the burst, a member of staff from Adam Bennett letting agency said: "I was a bit amazed.

"It looks like a bit of a river. The road looks like it has exploded."

Zoe Plummer, owner of The Press Kitchen, commented: "We won't be opening until Yorkshire Water comes out. We normally open at 9am.

"We haven't got any pedestrians so there's no customers. Yorkshire Water have said there's no risk of contamination but we will be suffering from low or no pressure.

"It is an inconvenience due to a loss of custom."

The restaurant is now open as usual.

Walmgate in York is currently closed to vehicles and pedestrians between Merchantgate and George Street due to flooding from a sinkhole. Repairs are likely to take some time so please avoid the area. — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) 15 July 2019

Paul Gamble, general manager at The Press Kitchen, added: "Obviously it's not great for business. But it's York and we are not unfamiliar with flooding. Unfortunately it seems to be something we have to live with."

North Yorkshire Police is urging motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.