Contractors currently creating a new community and facilities area at the Burnholme Health and Wellbeing hub, are showing their commitment to site safety by talking with local schools.

Mascots Ivor Goodsite from Pacy & Wheatley and Isla Be Safe from F Parkinson Ltd, will meet pupils from local primary schools to urge them to “Stay safe by staying away” from construction sites.

Ivor Goodsite is Pacy & Wheatley’s safety mascot and is the Considerate Constructors’ Scheme Ambassador. Pacy & Wheatley are constructing a care home on the site, commissioned by developer Morgan Ashley as part of the council’s Older Persons Accommodation Programme to deliver 900 care home beds across the city.

The 80-bed care home will eventually be operated by HC-One and the council has secured a number of care beds for its residents.

Isla Be Safe is representing F Parkinson Ltd who are refurbishing and redeveloping the indoor sports facilities on the site for City of York Council.

Isla visits a number of schools across the North of England to educate the children on the dangers on construction sites in a fun and interactive way.

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for children, young people and education at City of York Council, said: “Our vision for Burnholme includes creating a safe and healthy community and environment. Helping local

children to understand about site safety underlines our ambition for this hub and our shared commitment to the local community and to construction quality.

“Since the library and community hub at the Centre Burnholme were opened last year, the new care home is being built on the site and both the indoor and outdoor sport facilities are being upgraded. Alongside this, plans are being drawn up for 70 much-needed affordable and market sale homes and a health

centre.

"This is a busy and complex site which is being safely developed into a unique community.”

Steve Jackson, Regional Director of F Parkinson Ltd, said: “We seek opportunities to support and develop communities by working closely with the residents, councils and educational bodies. Isla is visiting local schools this week to visit the children to promote her site safety message.”

Anthony Wheatley from Pacy & Wheatley, said: “We have invited Ivor to visit York this week to visit Tang Hall Primary School and Hempland Primary School to talk to the children during their assembly time. With the summer holidays

fast approaching, Ivor feels it is important to re-iterate his site safety message.”