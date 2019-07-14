SEVERAL councillors have called for a better deal on Bootham Crescent for both existing and new residents in the area - as a proposal for the site’s development continues to be worked on by housing giant Persimmon and the Council.

Cllr Danny Myers and Margaret Wells say their calls are in response to 'what the public have asked for' in ensuring the site meets the needs of the local community, including making sure enough open space exists for the residents who will occupy new homes there.

Although the site’s application is due to hit the statutory deadline for completion on Monday, as a complex 80 home application, it is expected to take longer before it is put before councillors on the council’s main Planning Committee to consider.

Coun for Clifton, Danny Myers, said: “We have submitted our comments through the public consultation on the Bootham Crescent site, calling for a fully accessible play-area with access from both the south-east and north-west sides of the site because crucially, any green space or play-area must not become segregated from the existing Clifton community.

“We’ve also raised wider concerns around the low number and type of affordable homes earmarked for the site, which could be doing more to accommodate those that really need it”.

“We’ve raised concerns about the increase in local parking spaces and the expected rise in traffic levels on local roads and junctions at each end of Burton Stone Lane too”.

And councillors feel the sporting heritage of the site is not being maximised under draft plans.

Coun. Margaret Wells, for Clifton, added:“We really want to see greater co-operation between the developer and Historic England to ensure that there is a lasting and meaningful sporting reminder of York City’s days at Bootham Crescent, one that shines through much more than just in street names. We are also keen to see a Matchday Special bus that takes fans from Bootham Crescent to the Community Stadium as the club starts life at its new home in Huntington.

“The history of this site is hugely important to the many football fans who’ve watched York City play at Bootham Crescent for decades, and the development needs to reflect that history in how it is planned before it comes forward for councillors to consider”.

The councillors thanked local residents for their input in helping shape their submission to the planning consultation, which can be found below.