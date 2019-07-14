TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular head teacher who is retiring after 17 years.

Pupils and staff at Osbaldwick Primary Academy staged a Barringer Bake-Off competition as part of a series of farewell events for Lesley Barringer.

A keen baker, Miss Barringer was a judge in the creative cake contest, with aprons and rosettes presented to winners in front of students and parents at an outdoor celebration. Cakes were then sold to raise funds for the Dogs’ Trust, another of Miss Barringer’s passions.

“This was such a lovely surprise,” said Miss Barringer. “The children and, I suspect, their parents worked very hard and came up with some wonderful creations.”

Matt Brown, deputy head who will become head in September, said: “We thought long and hard about ways to give Miss Barringer a special send-off and wanted to combine some of the things she cares about.“Miss Barringer has devoted her life to education and she leaves the school in a really strong position.”

Becki Dean, chair of governors, paid tribute, saying: "It has been a privilege to work alongside Lesley. She is incredibly hard working, compassionate and caring of her staff and her pupils. In all the changes in school, and in education, Lesley has always remained focused on what is best for the learning of the individual children in her care. She will be greatly missed and we wish her every happiness in the future."