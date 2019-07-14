LOCAL historian Deborah C Foulkes will launch her new book, The Guardian of the Relic, at Selby library on Thursday, 25 July.
Deborah, who lives in Selby and who has written eight previous novels, wanted to explore the tale of the founding of Selby Abbey in 1069 by Benedict of Auxerre and his journey after fleeing what is now the Burgundy region of France and travelling through England after the conquest.
The launch is part of the library’s year-long programme of events to celebrate Selby Abbey’s 950th birthday.
Deborah will give a talk with a Q&A session followed by a book signing at the library from 6pm to 7pm on 25 July. Tickets cost £2 each. There will also be an informal book signing drop-in session in the library on the same day from 10am until noon.
For more information or to book your tickets, contact Selby library on 01609 534521 or email Selby.library@northyorks.gov.uk.