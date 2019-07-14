LOCAL historian Deborah C Foulkes will launch her new book, The Guardian of the Relic, at Selby library on Thursday, 25 July.

Deborah, who lives in Selby and who has written eight previous novels, wanted to explore the tale of the founding of Selby Abbey in 1069 by Benedict of Auxerre and his journey after fleeing what is now the Burgundy region of France and travelling through England after the conquest.