THOUSANDS of people descended on York Races today to see Pivoine take home the coveted John Smith's Diamond Jubilee Cup Handicap.

Today's meeting marked the John Smith's Cup 60 anniversary and was attended by the royal patron of the racecourse, Prince Andrew.

Family and friends from both York and across the county were present to watch both the racing and an array of celebrations including a giant flag, fun installations for the selfie generations and the laying of a time capsule by Prince Andrew near the parade ring.

Spokesman for the Racecourse, James Brennan, said that they believe over 30,000 people attended today.

He said: "We think it was the best-attended racecourse for today so that's quite something.

"It is a popular day and continues to be so.

"The competitive photo finishes wowed the crowd and the flag, unveiled for the Johns Smith's Handicap race was quite something to behold. The team had been working hard on that so for it to go well is a great achievement.

"The Superlicks have just started playing so a lot of people seem to be staying and partying on into the evening."

Scott Peel, from York and his family, said that they had attended the event for the past five years.

He said: "The atmosphere is amazing, we love this meeting and the weather has been a blessing this year.

"The fact that it is the 60 anniversary makes it extra special."

Also in attendance was Steve Hayes, 69, from Dringhouses and Steven Clovis, 79 from Pocklington who have been to 59 and 59 of the John Smith's meetings respectively.