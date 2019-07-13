EMERGENCY services are currently attending a crash on the A64, near Woodthorpe, which has caused the road to close.
In a tweet, North Yorkshire Police said: "We are currently dealing with an RTC on the A1237 near the Woodthorpe Roundabout.
"The Road is closed from the A64 to the Roundabout in both directions.
"Please take an alternative route is possible."
Air Ambulance on route 🚁 landing on the A1237
**A1237 #York Closed due to serious RTC between #Woodthorpe & #Copmanthorpe— Mark Patterson (@TC1881_NYP) July 13, 2019
Please avoid the area.
