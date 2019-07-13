THREE managers from Barratt Developments Yorkshire, have won a top national award for the quality of the homes they are building.

Ben Waines, Senior Site Manager at Saxon Gate in Stamford Bridge, near York, Martyn Thorley, Project Manager at The Chocolate Works in York and Paul Dearnley, Senior Site Manager at Tranby Fields in Hessle, near Hull, have each been recognised by the National House Building Council in their annual Pride in the Job Quality Awards.

Known as the “Oscars of the housebuilding industry”, the Pride in the Job Quality Awards recognise the best run building sites in the country and are the highest accolade a site manager can achieve.

This year, a total of 84 site managers at Barratt Developments won a Pride in the Job Quality award. This is now the 15th year in a row that Barratt Developments has won more of these prestigious awards than any other housebuilder.

In addition to spot checks from the NHBC, site managers are judged on their consistency, attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety, with just 450 individual winners being chosen from over 16,000 entrants.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Developments, Yorkshire East said: “These awards recognise only the very best new homes and well-run sites. They are something that customers can look out for as a quality mark knowing their home has been built to the highest standard possible. To win more of these awards than any other housebuilder for 15 years in a row is a real point of difference which shows how committed we are to building high quality homes for our customers.”

This year also marks the tenth year that Barratt Developments has been awarded 5 stars by the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for customer satisfaction. For Barratt Developments to be awarded 5 Stars means that more than 90% of its customers would be happy to recommend their home to a friend.