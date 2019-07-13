Crews from Selby were called in to reports of a female impaled on a stool.
The incident happened at 12.15am. (Saturday)
The West Yorkshire crew assisted a doctor and paramedics to free the woman.
She was then taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to a leg injury.
