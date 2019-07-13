YORK MIND have launched the third year of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Activities Programme.

Working in collaboration with Converge, York Carers’ Centre, Refugee Action York, York LGBT Forum and Move the Masses, York Mind will be delivering a bespoke range of activities across York, aimed at supporting individuals’ mental health and wellbeing.

Activities will be delivered throughout the year with staggered start dates, and will include a wide range of group based opportunities, including guided learning groups, facilitated peer support, outdoor exercise and social events.

The programme provides people with the opportunity to access support that feels relevant to them, in an environment that they feel comfortable in, allowing them to take control of their own recovery journey.

Vicky Blakey-Archer, Head of Client Services at York Mind said that it had been a pleasure to watch the programme grow each year, and continue to work with such a fantastic range of organisations in York. Each partner organisation brings with them a wealth of experience in different areas, allowing individuals to access specialist, bespoke support for a wide range of issues, at a time that they need it.

She said: “For the past 2 years, I have been inspired by the huge changes that people make to their lives with support from the activities programme, and I can’t wait to see the positive impact that year three has on individuals’ personal journeys.”

The Activities Programme is funded by City of York Council for three years and reflects its commitment and investment in mental health provision and the early intervention and prevention agenda.

Cllr Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care, said: “This is the third year that York Mind will deliver a mental health and wellbeing activities programme funded by City of York Council for the city as a whole. 2019 programme offers a combination of activities designed to support and maintain residents' wellbeing.

"Individuals' well-being and recovery are also addressed with opportunities for social interaction, emotional support and to build wider, sustainable networks of support. Thanks to York Mind and partners, I hope there is something for everyone in this year’s programme. Please do have a look and get involved."

For more information on the activities programme and how to enrol please telephone: Email activities@yorkmind.org.uk