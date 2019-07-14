A STUDENT from Askham Bryan College has been honoured with a prestigious award in recognition of her commitment to agriculture.
Samantha Atkinson was presented with a Yorkshire Agricultural Society medal at the Great Yorkshire Show by the Society’s president, Tom Ramsden.
It recognises Sammy’s dedication to her studies, having just graduated with a BSc degree in agricultural management.
Fiona MacDonald, head of agriculture, said: “Sammy’s commitment to agriculture, particularly livestock section has been outstanding. Her enthusiasm shines through everything she does and she’s a brilliant ambassador for British agriculture.”
Sammy
has now been accepted by the meat processing company Dunbia on graduate scheme.
“Sammy’s dream was to work in the meat industry and she’s achieved that against stiff competition,” said Fiona.