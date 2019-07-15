A BEAUTY salon in York that helps treat people with facial issues brought about by conditions like Cerebral palsy and Bell’s palsy is celebrating its 30th birthday.

Lanamiche, in Bishopthorpe Road, York, has been helping people with facial treatments for nearly 15 years and celebrated its 30th anniversary as a company on Thursday.

The boutique, which is owned and run by Michelle McLaren, also offers other treatments, such as nails and facials. But the business really values the treatments that make a difference, such as medical tattoos for someone who has suffered from breast cancer or getting rid of skin tags, red veins and pigmentation marks.

Owner Michelle said: “We have helped treat many people over the years, including a mother and son who both had Cerebral palsy, at separate times.

“We gave them the facial treatment that helped lift the side of the face that had dropped. When I first met the son he couldn’t open one of his eyes or lift the side of his mouth and after his course of treatments he could. He was extremely pleased.”

Anne Ma’aye, from The Mount, York, said she had treatment for Bell’s palsy three years ago and it had helped change her life.

She said: “I was scared to go outside because of how I looked and it caused me to lose all my self-confidence.

“But the treatment helped lift my face back up and I cannot thank Michelle and her team enough for the work they did and how much it helped me.

“It is really life-changing."

Anne added that she often notices or meets people who are in a similar situation but don’t know about the company.

