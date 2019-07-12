THREE generations of the same family with links to Copmanthorpe Primary were among the visitors to the school during its 150th anniversary celebrations this week.

The school has held a range of activities to mark the milestone.

Sarah Hudson and her daughters Megan, aged 10, and seven-year-old Jessica, along with Sarah’s father, Colin Hudson, 75, joined in the anniversary celebrations by attending the school’s tea party on Wednesday afternoon. Sarah’s grandfather Joseph Robinson Hudson was also a pupil at the school.

A number of past teachers attended the event, as well as current staff and pupils, and other members of the community.

Held in the lower school hall, the tea party included a display of historical photographs and logbooks dating back to 1869.

On Wednesday morning Year 5 pupils gave visitors guided tours of the school ‘in action’. A Big Sing event was held at the school on Monday, run by York Music Hub, with people of all ages singing together during the event.

Question and answer sessions have been held with past pupils throughout the week. School family groups have also enjoyed picnics in the grounds.

As part of the celebrations an art exhibition was also held in June which focused on ‘art through the decades’. Each year group focused on a different decade, from Impressionism to modern-day Abstract Street Art.

Head teacher Jenny Rogers said: “It has been a great week. It was lovely to see so many past teachers at the party on Wednesday as well as new faces I haven’t seen before. All the visitors commented on how enjoyable it was to have a celebration in school and to share their memories.”