THE £45,000 appeal to buy a new York Rescue Boat has raced past the £15,000 mark, less than three months after being launched in the wake of a teenager’s death in the River Foss.

Sonny Ferry, 19, from Rutland, who drowned while on a night out in York city centre, was one of five people to die in just three weeks in the river and the Ouse during April.

His parents Kate and Stephen launched the Sunshine Campaign shortly after his death, following a meeting with rescue boat volunteers and York Central MP Rachael Maskell at The Press’ offices.

Their aim was to buy a £45,000 new craft for York Rescue Boat, equipped with up-to-date sonar and communications equipment, in the hope of preventing further river tragedies, but they have recently said they want to follow that up by funding other safety improvements, such as new fencing along parts of the riverside.

The online fund stood yesterday at £14,320 but Kate said the true total was more than £15,000 after taking into account money from three extra fundraising activities which had not yet been added - £357 raised by A Question of Sport quiz held at Bill’s Bar in Oakham, more than £500 raised by the Loughborough branch of Baobab Cafe and £450 raised by the Land’s End outlet store in Oakham.

A York Rescue Boat spokeswoman said it was always grateful for any donation, no matter how big or small, as every last penny helped it keep the rivers safe.

“But for the Sunshine Campaign to have raised a third of the total goal in less than three months after Sonny’s tragic death is astounding - and a testament to how much he touched the lives around him, and how much he is loved,” she said.

“The inner strength his family and friends, especially Sonny’s parent Kate and Steve, have shown in launching this campaign is overwhelming. This will make such a difference to York’s river safety.”