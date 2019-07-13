RESIDENTS worried about the impact of the Environment Agency’s flood alleviation programme in Clementhorpe are invited to a meeting to voice their concerns.

The proposals could see part of Terry Avenue near Rowntree Park closed for up to 18 months and construction traffic use Butcher Terrace to access the site.

Micklegate councillors Jonny Crawshaw, Pete Kilbane and Rosie Baker have organised the meeting at 7pm on Monday at Southlands Methodist Church.

Cllr Kilbane said: “This is an open, public meeting and we encourage everyone who has an interest in this scheme to come along, find out the facts and be a part of what we hope will be a constructive conversation.”

Cllr Baker added: “We are looking for a way forward, as a duty of care to all residents who use the area that will face inevitable disruptions during these vital flood works, we need to listen to their ideas to maintain safe access for all.”

Cllr Crawshaw said: “This meeting will be an opportunity for the Environment Agency to explain their proposals in greater detail and will allow residents the opportunity to question the scheme, make comments and offer suggestions as to its likely impact and ways in which any disruption might be best managed.”

The meeting is open to all.