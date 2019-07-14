A TEACHING assistant has been nominated for a Community Pride Award for ‘going above and beyond to help and support children and parents’ at a school in York.

Children’s champion for Westfield Primary School, Jane Benson, has been nominated for Person of the Year for constantly offering support to parents who are concerned.

Mrs Benson has been nominated by Alison Giles, whose three eldest children, Mia, 10, Harrison, seven, and Ella, six, all attend Westfield Primary. The award is sponsored by Benenden Health.

She said: “Mrs Benson goes above and beyond to help and support all the children at Westfield school.

“As a single mother with four children, it can be very difficult and she is always there for me. Recently my son was diagnosed with ADHD and whenever I don’t understand his actions or decisions she helps inform me and explains his reasoning.

“She has helped teach all my children at school and they have all greatly benefited from her. She helps teach different year groups and takes pride in seeing them grow academically.

“She is always there to help parents as well who need help and support or are concerned about the children."

Furthermore, Mrs Benson gives up her lunch to spend time with the children who look up to her and makes sure they know her door is open to them if they want to talk to her or go to her for help.

On hearing of her nomination, Mrs Benson said: “I love my job and I think it is a great idea from Westfield School to appoint a Children’s Champion that makes sure both children and parents can come to me when they need help.

“I cover any aspect of help a parent might need and it’s important they they know how their children are doing through school.

“It is heartwarming to know that Alison thinks the help I offer is benefitting her children’s development.”

The Community Pride Awards are run by The Press in partnership with the City of York Council. and the primary sponsor is York-based healthcare organisation Benenden Health.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to life in, the City of York Council area. Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse.

The deadline is fast approaching, so if you know someone who deserves recognition please send your nomination in soon.

Post entries to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York Y01 9YN. Or submit nominations online at yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride by Friday, July 26.