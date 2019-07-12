GET set to walk through the plains of Africa as York Maze opens today - with a theme celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney classic The Lion King.

The 15-acres of maize plants are thought to make up the largest maze in Europe - and now also form one of the biggest tributes to the ever-popular animated film.

Farmer and organiser Tom Pearcy said that he wanted to create a maze that paid homage on the 25th anniversary of the original film - and which marked the new movie being released next week.

He said: “The maze design is my tribute to The Lion King. It has been one of the most loved movies of the last 25 years. I remember being captivated by the film and my kids are now looking forward to the new movie coming out.”

Viewed from the air, the York Maze design shows images of a lion, mandrill, warthog and meerkat, the principal animals featured in the movie.

Covering an area the size of eight Wembley football pitches, the animals are more than 100 times their real size.

As well as the maze, the park, in Elvington, York, also offers adventure courses, a climbing frame, pig racing and the Jurassic Maze.

Yesterday, Mr Pearcy - whilst dressed as a mandrill - was joined by performance group The Mighty Zulu Nation.

Dressed in traditional Zulu costumes the group performed the ‘Mbube’, which means ‘Lion’ in Zulu, and was the original version of ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’.

The group, originally from South Africa, is on a nationwide tour of the UK to teach school pupils the culture of Zulu and help bring a new type of dance to schools.

The York Maze Lion King 25th Anniversary tribute maze is open for visitors to explore this summer from today until to September 2.

For more information and details of opening times visit www.yorkmaze.co.uk.