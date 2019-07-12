A MAN suffered facial injuries after a fight involving a large number of people broke out at a holiday park.

Police were called to Reighton Sands Holiday Park, near Filey, just before midnight on Saturday, July 6, after reports of a fight involving about 20 people.

A force spokesman said that a man suffered facial injuries in the incident and a woman suffered scratches to her elbows and knees and she was knocked unconscious.

A 27 year-old man and a 30 year-old man were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have since been released under investigation while further enquiries are conducted.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for information about what happened leading up to the fight.

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who returned back to their accommodation after the fight.

Witnesses should phone police on 101, select option two and ask for Jamie Manson You can also email Jamie.manson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12190122450.

The holiday park at Reighton is close to the North Sea coast and has a long, sandy beach just to the north-west of the Flamborough Headland Heritage Coast, looking northwards over Filey Bay.

It's popular with locals and holiday-makers alike.