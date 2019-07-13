THE three-day Great Yorkshire Show attracted 135,095 visitors, making it one of the biggest yet in its 161-year history.

The figures are just behind the record set in 2006 when 135,111 attended.

Organisers have also reported record-breaking entries across some of the sections, including cattle classes with 1,247 entries across beef and dairy, sheep with 2,597 entries, sheep shearing with 241 and hives and honey with 801 entries.

Show director Charles Mills said: “I was so proud to see each section looking great, the competitions were exhilarating, the entertainment, the visitors which spanned every generation. I think the show just keeps getting better and better, and the attendance numbers really reflect this.”

Soprano Lizzie Jones rounded off the show, singing in the Main Ring before the traditional president’s handover which saw Tom Ramsden hand to Charlotte Bromet, the new president of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society for the coming year.

The Cock O’ The North showjumping was the final competition in the Main Ring which ended in a win for Wetherby rider Richard Howley, riding Chinook.

Other highlights this year was the two-part TV series “Today at the Great Yorkshire Show”, hosted by Anita Rani and Jules Hudson on Channel 5.

Show organisers were proud to host The Duke of York and there were also visits from Farming Minister Robert Goodwill and Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay.

The 162nd Great Yorkshire Show will be held on Tuesday July 14th to Thursday July 16th 2020