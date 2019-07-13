A TEAM of daredevils are taking on the challenge of a 10,000ft skydive in aid of a York-based children’s charity.

Brave staff, trustees, volunteers and parents from the charity Lollipop , based in Lowther Street, will be leaping from a plane at Durham’s Shotton Airfield today.

They are all raising vital funds to support the work of the charity.

Founded in 2004, Lollipop offers free activities for children and young people from birth to 25 in York and North Yorkshire who have any degree of deafness from mild to profound.

This provides a deaf peer group to help build confidence, self-esteem and to promote a sense of belonging and reduce isolation.

Among the team of 12 skydivers who have agreed to take part in the ‘Lollidrop for Lollipop’ today is the charity’s service manager, Heidi Davies.

She said: “After only five months into my new role at Lollipop, I found myself fully committed to doing a sponsored skydive.

“I am totally terrified, but my passion for this wonderful charity outweighs my fear.”

Dawn Ross is also skydiving for Lollipop today to thank the charity for its support after her seven-year-old daughter was diagnosed with hearing loss last year.

“We are so lucky and very grateful that we have such a brilliant charity locally,” Dawn said. “They have been invaluable for our family and we hope to raise lots of money for them to continue their amazing work.”

There is still time to sponsor the skydivers by visiting the Lollipop Virgin Money Giving page: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/displayEventDetails.action?eventId=31767

Alternatively, post a cheque made payable to Lollipop York and District to 84 Lowther Street, York, YO31 7LX quoting ‘skydive’ on the reverse of the cheque.

Visit www.lollipopyork.org.uk for more information about the charity.