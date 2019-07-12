A practice manager has been jailed for two years for fraud totalling nearly £600,000 at the doctors' surgery where she worked.

Carolyn Lightwing forged invoices to prescription drug suppliers and manipulated the surgery’s accounts as she used its money to finance her family’s lifestyle, Rob Galley, prosecuting, told York Crown Court today (Friday).

It included private school fees and upgrading to a £800,000 house, the court heard.

Between July 1, 2014, and August 7, 2017, she took amounts totalling £596,940 from Elvington Medical Centre.

Then she used her access to the practice’s bank account to “repay” the money by manipuating the practice's end of year accounts.

The CPS accepted a basis of plea that when the deception was discovered the total loss from the practice’s accounts was £209,320.

There are currently civil court proceedings between the surgery and Lightwing about other outstanding money.

Lightwing, 55, of St Mary’s, in Clifton, York, pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position and was jailed for two years.

Her solicitor advocate Kevin Blount said when she started the fraud, she had seen it as “borrowing” and had intended to repay it.

She had not wanted to tell her husband, Dr David Lightwing, that his reduction of working hours was affecting their income, so used this method to maintain their family finances.

When she told her husband at the end of the fraud what she had done, he offered to use his inheritance from two relatives to repay the £209,320 and the money had been repaid.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sarah Burton of North Yorkshire Police, said: “This was a massive breach of trust by the defendant and it has had a profound effect on everyone at the surgery.

“Thankfully the money has since been repaid in full and now that justice has been done, I hope that the staff are able to put this difficult time behind them and continue their vital role in our communities without the distraction that this audacious case has caused.”

Mrs Abigail Holdstock, practice manager, said: “The partners and staff of Elvington Medical Practice were shocked and upset on learning of the crime committed by their trusted, former employee and work colleague.

"The partners have assisted the police with their investigation of the crime since it was discovered in November 2017.

As far as the partners are aware, there has been no compromise to patient care as a result of Mrs Lightwing’s fraud.

“The partners now wish to move on from what has been a very distressing chapter in the practice’s history.”

More to follow.