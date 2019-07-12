A PATIENT who attacked an ambulance man after taking a “cocktail of drink and drugs” must pay him £100.

The victim was called out to Elliott Dawson’s Nether Poppleton home on June 17, said Alison Wilson, prosecuting.

But when the crew arrived the 21-year-old was aggressive towards them and swung a punch at the victim’s head.

Steve Munro, for Dawson, said the ambulance man wasn’t injured and Dawson had never been in trouble before. “He is ashamed and very remorseful,” said the solicitor.

He urged magistrates to give him a conditional discharge.

But York magistrates told Dawson: “Any emergency worker, called to assist someone who is in distress, or to someone assessed as needing their expert intervention, should not expect to be assaulted by the person to whom they are called to assist – or anyone.”

They gave him a 12-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work and 10 days’ rehabilitative activities. They also ordered him to pay the victim £100 compensation, as well as £85 prosecution costs and an £85 statutory surcharge.

Dawson, of Millfield Lane, Nether Poppleton, pleaded guilty to assault.

Ms Wilson said Dawson’s mother called out the 999 crew. Dawson later told police he had had six or seven pints.

Mr Munro said Dawson had taken a “cocktail of drunk and drugs” and had a long-standing addiction to Tramadol and other prescription drugs. The victim had helped him in the past.

Dawson suffered from mental health problems including depression and anxiety, the court heard.