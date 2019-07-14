RESURFACING work will see motorists diverted while some residents are being warned to expect noise from machinery.

The works will be done in stages and will include sections of the A19 Barlby Road, A1041 Bawtry Road, Milford Road, Low Street and Finkle Hill, Sherburn-in-Elmet.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: “These stretches of road are in need of maintenance and local people have been asking for this to be done. We’re confident that all road users will welcome the benefits when the work is complete.”

Work on the A19 Barlby Road from BOCM to Selby toll bridge will take place on July 22 and 23 between 7am and 5pm under a one-way system.

Traffic travelling east (Selby to Barlby) will be allowed through the site. West-bound traffic will be diverted onto Selby bypass and into Selby via Brayton.

Night work will take place on the A1041 Bawtry Road from July 24 to 26 between 7pm and 3am, when the road will be closed from Canal Road to just before the Jet filling station. The section of surfacing from the filling station to MacDonald’s roundabout will be done under traffic signals on the night of July 24 when there will be no access onto the roundabout from Abbots Road.

The A19 Barlby bypass between the Osgodby roundabout and the A63 Selby bypass roundabout will be closed for work between 7.30am and 5.30pm on July 29 and 30.

Work on Milford Road and Low Street to the Aldi junction between 7.30am and 5pm on August 5 and 6 will use a one-way system.

Traffic travelling north will be allowed through the site. Traffic heading south will be diverted via Sherburn bypass. The section from Aldi to the Finkle Hill speed limit will be done from August 7 to 9 August between 6pm and 2am.

Cllr Mackenzie said: “Regrettably, there are homes within this section that will be exposed to noisy machinery during the operation. We realise late-night working will inconvenience a small number of residents living nearby, but avoiding road closures or temporary traffic management during daytime will greatly reduce congestion and delays to the travelling public.

“We apologise for any disruption and ask for people’s co-operation to help to ensure the work is carried out safely and efficiently.”

Start dates and the duration of the work could change.