A PRIMARY school near York is raising funds to improve its outdoor area, and has received a cash boost to help with the project.
Long Marston CE Primary School, situated between York and Wetherby, has been presented with a cheque for £672 from the Moto in the Community trust’s grants scheme.
The school is currently raising funds to develop its outdoor provision, by replacing its existing decking and adding a roofed area, to enable pupils to access the area throughout the year. It also plans to create a wildlife garden area.
The school is continuing to apply for other grants to fund the project, and would love to hear from businesses or individuals who would be interested in making a donation.
Phone the school on 01904 738352, or to make a donation online visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/longmarston.
The Moto in the Community Trust is the charitable arm of Moto Hospitality, a motorway service area provider. It aims to make a difference to communities around the UK, focusing its attention on the local communities around Moto’s locations.
However, it also partners each year with a national charity in order to help make a difference to a wider community audience.