YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy has told of his delight at City of York Council's decision to turn down plans to build more than 500 homes on land near Askham Bog.
The MP said he wrote to all residents in Moor Lane last December to make clear his strong objections to Barwood Homes' application for the site near the nature reserve and actively encouraged residents to submit their own comments.
He said he had also met with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) on multiple occasions to offer his full support to their #SaveAskhamBog campaign and to discuss the wide-ranging environmental impact the development could have on the iconic reserve if it were to go ahead.
The MP claimed the development would also have put a great strain on existing amenities in the area, such as the local transport network and schools.
He said the overwhelming response from local people had been 'astounding,' with nearly 8000 objections submitted in total.
"It is great that their views have been properly heard," he said.
"I will be keeping a close eye on this application in case of any appeal," he added.
