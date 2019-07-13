THIRTY-SIX teams will be battling it out on the River Ouse this weekend for the annual York Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge.
They will be competing for one of the coveted trophies as well as raising vital funds for charity.
The action starts at 10am on Sunday, with the grand final expected to be staged at about 4pm, and takes place between Scarborough Railway Bridge and Lendal Bridge.
Awards will include the Challenge Trophy, presented to the winner of the Grand Final with a cheque for £100 for their chosen charity; the fastest charity team, fastest Armed Services Team, and the best-dressed team trophy.
The Dragon Boat Challenge has been held annually since 2003 and has raised more than £1.1 million.
The Rotary Club of York's nominated charity for the 2019 event is St Leonard's Hospice which will receive one third of the sponsorship raised by the teams.