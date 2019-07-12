NESTLÉ has launched a new version of its old favourite choc bar KitKat - with a green tea flavour.
The York-based confectioner says KitKat Green Tea Matcha is inspired by one of the most popular of more than 350 KitKat varieties that have been available in Japan over the years.
It said its launch in the UK followed requests from chocolate lovers to make innovative KitKat flavours available to consumers outside Japan.
"Matcha is a traditional drink made from powdered green tea that has been enjoyed for centuries in Japan, often as part of an elaborate tea ceremony," said a spokeswoman.
"In KitKat Green Tea Matcha, it is combined with smooth white chocolate to give a sweet and fragrant flavour. It is made with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives using Matcha green tea from Japan and China.
"Originally launched across Europe earlier this year, this green coloured four-finger treat will now be available exclusively in Tesco in the World Foods aisle and in One Stop and Booker Retail Partners from this week."
Jemma Handley, KitKat senior brand manager, said the flavour had been Japan’s firm favourite for the last fifteen years.