A STUDENT from Askham Bryan College has been honoured with a prestigious award in recognition of her commitment to agriculture.

Samantha Atkinson was presented with a Yorkshire Agricultural Society medal at the Great Yorkshire Show by the Society’s president, Tom Ramsden.

It recognises Sammy's dedication to her studies, having just graduated with a BSc degree in agricultural management.

She joined Askham Bryan in 2014 when she began her studies for a Level 3 diploma in agriculture which she gained before then undertaking her foundation degree, taking the college’s Stockmanship Award along the way and then gaining her honours degree with a 2:1 this summer.

Fiona MacDonald, head of agriculture, said: “Sammy’s commitment to agriculture, particularly livestock section has been outstanding. Her enthusiasm shines through everything she does and she’s a brilliant ambassador for British agriculture.”

Sammy has built up her industry experience by helping on her family’s small holding, and by working at Leyburn Auction Mart and helping at WS Rogers & Son butchers in Masham.

She has now been accepted by the meat processing company, Dunbia on their two-year graduate scheme in procurement.

“Sammy’s dream was to work in the meat industry and she’s achieved that against stiff competition. We wish her all the best for the future and have no doubt that she will be a great addition to the Dunbia team,” said Fiona.