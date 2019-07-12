The stupidity of MPs never ceases to amaze me. Labour are now openly committed to a second referendum and campaigning for Remain at the order of trade unions, seemingly oblivious to the fact it will kill any hope they have of winning an election.

Then Parliament decides to wave a red rag to an Irish bull by imposing the abortion and gay marriage laws on them unless they form a devolved government without delay. Whatever you think of those laws it’s pretty clear that will stir up far more trouble than Brexit has so far.

When Boris - and let’s face it, it is sadly going to be Boris - gets in as PM, he should prorogue Parliament on his first day in office and keep it shut down until Brexit has been delivered. Then follow that up with an immediate general election.

The politicians say it would be a democratic outrage for their voices to be ignored. Far from it, it would finally make them the equals of the electorate, powerless and ignored.

They are no Parliament and the time has come for this rump to be shut down. I’ll wager BoJo doesn’t have the guts to do it though.

Dr Scott Marmion,

Woodthorpe, York

It gives me no joy to see MEPs’ behaviour

I totally agree with Helen Webster (Brexit MEPs behaving disgracefully, Letters, July 8) about the shameful behaviour of the Brexit MEPs turning their backs on musicians playing the European Anthem.

The Anthem, the prelude to ‘Ode to Joy’ from Beethoven’s 9th symphony, was adopted in 1972 as the ‘Anthem of Europe’ for all the countries of Europe, and only since 1993 by the EU. It symbolises the post-WW2 European ideals of freedom and peace.

First performed in 1824, Beethoven’s 9th is regarded by many as one of the supreme achievements of western classical music. Beethoven was German and nothing to do with us, some say. Wrong. The Royal Philharmonic Society of London so admired Beethoven’s work they invited him to London. His failing health did not permit him to make the journey. Instead the Society requested a new symphony and the 9th was the result. As he was in straitened circumstances the Society sent him £100 (£8,500 today).

Beethoven died in 1827 at the age of 56, deaf as a post, never having heard his masterpiece other than in his imagination. I doubt that the Brexit MEPs have any idea how ignorant they appeared.

Quentin Macdonald,

Church Lane, Nether Poppleton