In 1938 President Roosevelt appointed a politician and donor to be US Ambassador in London.
Unfortunately, Irish-American Joseph Kennedy was anti Semitic, pro Hitler and virulently anti British (‘a decadent race’). Eventually he was told to resign or be sacked - he resigned.
Fortunately his sons John (JFK) and Bobby were rather more pro British.
Whatever the rights and wrongs, an ambassador who is effectively ‘persona non grata’ is an embarrassment and to oppose his recall shows irresponsible posturing political machismo.
AV Martin, Westfield Close, Wigginton,York
