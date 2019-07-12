CLARE Teal, Yorkshire jazz vocalist and BBC Radio 2 presenter, celebrates the Great American and British Songbooks and contemporary composers alike in her Great Yorkshire Fringe show on July 19.

Her 7.30pm set list at the Grand Opera House, in the company of her All Stars, including Giacomo Smith, Peter Horsfall and Dave Archer from Kansas Smitty’s House Band, will span Mack The Knife and Mr Paganini to Dream A Little Dream and Tainted Love.

In a career stretching to 15 albums, 46-year-old Clare has performed with myriad line-ups: Pianist, Trio, Mini Big Band and Hollywood Orchestra with strings; guest spots with the BBC Concert, RTÉ Concert and John Wilson orchestras; a 2016 album, Twelve O’Clock Tales, with the Hallé orchestra.

For her Great Yorkshire Fringe debut in York, the All Stars are her chosen accomplices. “It’s a new collaboration,” says the Kildwick-born chanteuse. “I’ve played Kansas Smitty’s House Band a lot on my show on the wireless, and what I love about them is they’re very deep rooted in the jazz tradition, going back to rags, and it never sounds clichéd.

“You never know what they’ll come up with next. Giacomo Smith, the leader, is from America, plays clarinet and I’ve seen him stir up the room to madness at the Royal Albert Hall. Clarinet is one of my favourite instruments. You think it’s safe but it can rip your face off!”

Clare’s fellow Yorkshire musician Peter Horsfall, from Wakefield, plays trumpet in the Louis Armstrong style, she says, and writes beautiful, haunting songs too. Guitarist Dave Archer, meanwhile, can play in varied styles. “He has a great grasp of world music,” she says.

Smith, Horsfall and Archer will be joined by two of Clare’s regular players, bassist Simon Little and drummer Ben Reynolds. “Simon has been playing with me since 2005; Ben started five years later,” she says. “ Musicians are like family: you like to keep them close!”

Clare performs around 70 concerts a year. “Sometimes it’s just me and Jason [Rebello] doing duo gigs in London; then it could be with the Hallé orchestra, so it’s very varied,” she says.

“There’s a lot of music flying around, and in the big band era they had to learn so much material to keep their playing fresh, so that’s why I open my arms, my ears, to welcome it all when I’m presenting my radio show.”

Hosting her Radio 2 show for eight years, Clare appreciates the knowledge of her listeners. "You know you're never going to learn enough, but you also know you can find the answers you need to questions more easily because they help to fill in the gaps for me, so I can then seek out pieces they might suggest," she says.

Clare describes her Fringe gig as a one-off show, mainly performed with the five-piece, sometimes with the Kansas Smitty trio. "There'll be some Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Ink Spots, and original pieces too, and when these guys play, it's so exciting, so powerful, it makes my soul sing."

At 46, Clare keeps soul, body and voice in good order. "I look after myself; I see a cranial osteopath to keep my diaphragm as full as can be, which makes a massive difference," she says. "I listen to the phrasing more, understanding the complexities and the mechanics of it, and the emotional capacity of your singing becomes bigger as you grow older too."

Clare Teal and Her All Stars, Grand Opera House, York, Great Yorkshire Fringe, July 19, 7.30pm. Box office: 01904 500600 or at greatyorkshirefringe.com.