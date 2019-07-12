EXPECT music, magic and mayhem at Pocklington Arts Centre in the summer holidays when children’s theatre show Mr Shell’s Seaside Spells arrives on August 7.
In this performance for children aged three to 11 and their families, Hull company Magic Carpet Theatre tell the story of Sandy Shell and Charlie, who need help to save their pier from the evil council inspector Hector Fludd.
The show draws on the traditions of Victorian "hiss and boo" melodrama, Punch and Judy, conjuring, illusion and slapstick. In true Magic Carpet Theatre style, there promises to be audience participation aplenty in this colourful, exciting production, designed to entertain fans of comedy, magic and good old-fashioned family fun alike.
Mr Shell’s Seaside Spells plays Pocklington after visiting everywhere from Rome to Galway.
Arts centre director Janet Farmer says: "We love having Magic Carpet Theatre here because we know every show they do has our young audiences clapping, cheering and filling our auditorium with laughter.
"This promises to be a fun, family-friendly show filled with funny stories, magic tricks, juggling, comedy and audience participation that's sure to keep children and grown-ups entertained.
"Our children’s theatre shows usually sell out, so I would highly recommend booking now." Tickets are on sale on 01759 301547 or at pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.
