FIREFIGHTERS were called to two fires in the space of half an hour at a nature reserve in York yesterday evening.
At about 6.35pm, a crew from York fire station responded to a report of fire in woods at St Nicholas Fields, which they put out using a wildfire pack and small tools.
Then at around 7.05pm, another crew from Acomb were called to a fire in the open at the reserve, which was a makeshift bonfire left unattended, North Yorkshire fire service said.
This was extinguished using a backpack sprayer and a shovel.