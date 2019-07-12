Summer is here, a time for festivals, Proms and riverside art markets, says weekend guide CHARLES HUTCHINSON, looking forward to July 12 to 14

Friday night is...country music night

The Shires, Platform Festival, Old Station, Pocklington, tonight, 8pm

ENGLISH country duo Ben Earle and Crissie Rhode continue their love affair with Pocklington by headlining the Platform Festival’s Friday music showcase.

The chart-topping duo have played either Pocklington Arts Centre or the Old Station a fistful of times previously. Tonight, they will be performing songs from 2015’s Brave, 2016’s My Universe and 2018’s Accidentally On Purpose, no doubt including 2014 single Friday Night.

Lucy Spraggan: Platform performance

Festival finale of the weekend

Platform Festival, The Old Station, Pocklington, Saturday, from 1pm

IRISH band Hothouse Flowers top the Platform Festival Saturday bill, spread over three stages.

Lucy Spraggan, Seth Lakeman, The South, The Slambovian Circus Of Dreams and The Dunwells are tomorrow’s other top acts.

York will be represented by Boss Caine, Jess Gardham, the Dan Webster Band and The Grand Old Uke Of York; Hull by Late Night Marauders.

The Access To Music stage plays host to Nadedja, Charlotte Lynch, Evie Barrand, Lily Honey, Mollie Coddled and Michelle Jade from 1pm.

More than 20 beers and ciders will be on sale at this weekend’s event, run by Pocklington Arts Centre. At the last festival, in 2017, 4,000 pints were pulled.

Waterlilies, by Josie Osborne, inspired by the gardens at Burnby Hall, Pocklington

Riverside art gathering of the weekend

York River Art Market, Dame Judi Dench Walk, Saturdays, 10am to 6pm, until August 24

FRESH from finishing her A-levels at All Saints RC School, York student Josie Osborne will sell her lino-cut prints for the first time at this weekend’s York River Art Market

Josie, daughter of York actor Paul Osborne, will do so again on August 10. On each occasion, she will be among up to 35 artists and makers from York and beyond, assembled by event founder Charlotte Dawson, to display their work along the railings of the Museum Gardens.

Admission to YRAM ‘19 is free; funds are raised for Island children’s charity and York Accessible Arts and Media, among others.

Competitive music event of the weekend

2019 York Early Music International Young Artists Competition, National Centre for Early Music, York, Saturday, 10am to 5.30pm

THE 2019 York Early Music Festival climaxes with the International Young Artists Competition.

Taking part will be Consort Laurentian, from Canada; Due Oratori, from the Netherlands; Duellists, from Great Britain; Duo Amal-d’Anfray, from France; El Gran Teatro del Mundo, from Switzerland; El Parnasillo, from Spain; Ensemble Feuervogel, from Germany; ensemble q.p.i.t., from Switzerland; L’Apothéose, from Spain, and The Butter Quartet, from The Netherlands.

Garden of delights: Nicholas to sing at York Proms in Museum Gardens

Pomp and Circumstance of the weekend

York Proms, York Museum Gardens, Sunday, entertainment from 5.15pm onwards

YORK tenor Nicholas Watts and soprano Jennifer Coleman are the soloists for this flag-waving, picnic-noshing outdoor concert, organised by compere and York soprano Rebecca Newman.

The specially formed Yorkshire Festival Orchestra makes its York Proms debut under director Ben Crick; ​The Fireworkers provide a fireworks finale.

The community stage kicks off the event with the Bev Jones Music Company, Lucy's Pop Choir and Owl Adventures. Proceeds go to York Inspirational Kids and the Wilberforce Trust.​​