THIS year's York Maze is to mark the 25th anniversary of the release of The Lion King.
Yorkshire farmer Tom Pear is paying tribute to the movie by carving a giant image of a lion and the other principal characters into his 15 acre field of maize plants at Elvington, near York.
The maze was being revealed at a photocall today.
When viewed from the air the York Maze design will show images of a lion, mandrill, warthog & meerkat. Covering an area the size of 8 Wembley football pitches, the animals are over 100 times their real size.
As well as being what is believed to be the world’s biggest tribute to The Lion King the giant artwork it is also a maze visitors can explore.
