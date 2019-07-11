AN escort agency boss tried to blackmail a woman who wanted to give up prostitution, York Crown Court has heard.

Gary Enticknap, whose agency was called 007 Escorts, pleaded guilty to two charges of controlling prostitution for gain.

North Yorkshire Police said Enticknap, 43, of Skelton Green, Cleveland, was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for two years and ordered to do 200 hours of community service, and was also given a restraining order preventing contact with his victims for five years.

A force spokesman said police investigated Enticknap following an allegation that he had blackmailed one of his victims after she refused to continue working as one of his escorts in an agency set up by him.

"Working as an escort is not illegal in itself, however for a third party to benefit from it is, and falls into the offence of controlling prostitution for gain,"he said.

"Enticknap used adult websites such as Adultwork.com to set up his own agency, calling it 007 Escorts. He arranged for men to see the women either at their home address or in hotels over two to three months, taking a percentage of the money paid to them.

"When the women tried to stop, Enticknap bombarded then with messages and on at least one occasion blackmailed the victim to prevent her contacting police.

“Enticknap lured these vulnerable women into prostitution purely for his own gain. When they tried to get out of the situation he used the threat of blackmail to avoid being brought to justice.

“We would encourage anyone in a similar position to these victims to contact the police immediately.”