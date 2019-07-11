WORKERS at Drax power station near Selby have suspended a 48 hour strike due to start on Sunday while they vote on a new two year pay offer.

The union Unite said its nearly 400 members will be recommended to accept a offer by Drax Power Ltd for a 2.8 per cent pay increase on all pay grades, including apprentice grades, from January 1, 2019, and a three per cent pay increase on all grades, including apprentices, from January 1, 2020.